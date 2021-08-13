Beware of SIM swap scam! Gujarat man loses Rs 46 lakh, 2 fraudsters arrested from Odisha

Baripada: There is no doubt that the digital world has made the lives of people easy to somewhat. At the same time, it has given platforms for online frauds and cybercrimes. There have been reports of people losing money from their bank accounts due to online frauds.

Fraudsters also running the SIM swap scam to siphon off people’s money. In such a situation, people who become careless a bit fall prey to such scams and lose lakhs of rupees.

One such report has come to the fore from Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district following the arrest of two fraudsters identified as Manoj Mandal and Ratikant Mohant.

Manoj of Sanadalima village under Tiringi Police Station limits and Ratikant of Ukam village under Badampahar Police Station limits of the district had reportedly siphoned off Rs 46 lakh from the account of a resident of Gujarat recently.

Gujarat Cybercrime Police launched an investigation after the victim filed a complaint alleging that he lost 46 lakh of rupees after falling prey to a SIM swap scam.

The Gujarat Cybercrime Police, during the investigation, came to know that Manoj Mandal and Ratikant Mohant had siphoned the money. They came to Mayurbhanj and arrested the duo with the help of the local police.

According to police, while Rs 17 lakh of Rs 46 lakh has been transferred to Ratikant Mohant’s account, which he has opened at a Rairangpur-based private bank, the rest of the money was transferred to four other bank accounts which he has opened in West Bengal.

Cops produced the fraudsters before the Court at Rairangpur and took them to Gujarat on a transit remand for questioning over the SIM swap scam, said sources.

More people are involved in the scam, added the sources.