Beware of organized land fraud in Odisha, EOW warns again!

Bhubaneswar: Continuing the special drive against land scammers, Economic Offences Wing, Bhubaneswar arrested two land fraudsters. In case you are planning to buy land in Bhubaneswar beware, you could be entering into a trap of organized land fraud, warns EOW.

Continuing the special drive against land scammers, Economic Offences Wing, Bhubaneswar arrested two land fraudsters namely Sabita Das of Rahama, Jagatsinghpur, Khannagar, Cuttack and Aditya Sahoo of Manjaripada, Athagarh in EOW PS Case IPC.

The above referred case has been registered basing on the written allegation of one Swosti Ranjan Pani of Sailashree Vihar, Bhubaneswar to the effect that the fraudsters contacted him to purchase the landed property at Mouza-Bachhapur, Baranga for an amount of Rs.2 Crores standing in the name of one Rangalata Swain.

They also exhibited the patta, PAN, Aadhaar, residential certificate in the name of Rangalata Swain, the owner of the land. The accused persons tricked him into giving Rs.25 lakhs as advance towards the purchase of the said land. But, subsequently, the fraudsters switched off their mobiles and eluded him.

This made the complainant to enquire into the matter at his level and ascertained that he has been victimized by the fraudsters who impersonated the real owner Rangalata Swain, a 75 years old lady. Modus Operandi;

1. Rangalata Swain, D/o Jayaram Swain of vill-Bachhapur, PS-Baranga is the bonafide owner of five plots in Mouza-Bachhapur. The fraudsters including the arrested accused Sabita Das and Aditya Sahoo entered into a criminal conspiracy to sell out the above said land by impersonating the real owner and accordingly prepared the forged Aadhaar, PAN, Residential Certificate in the name of Rangalata Swain, by affixing the photo of the impersonator Sabita Das (the arrested accused) on those documents.

2. They also opened a bank account with Axis Bank in the name of Rangalata Swain by using the forged documents as KYC, and the account was managed by accused Sabita Das.

3. After making the forged documents, the fraudsters tried to avail loan from bank by mortgaging the patta of the land and impersonating real owner Rangalata Swain but when they failed, a registered agreement was made between the fake Rangalata Swain and one Sripati Badajena to sell away the above said landed property to him and received Rs.20 lakhs as advance.

4. Subsequent to that, the arrested accused Aditya Sahoo with others including the fake land owner (Sabita Das) again contacted the complainant. Swostik Ranjan Pani to sell the same land and persuaded him to pay Rs.25 lakhs. The complainant paid Rs.25 lakhs to the account opening in the name of Rangalata Swain but manage by impersonator Sabita Das, which was subsequently withdrawn/transferred by Sabita Das and the amount was misappropriated by the fraudsters.

5. The imposter Sabita Das with the help of the forged KYC has opened another bank account with PNB in the name of Rangalata Swain and purchased some electronic items like LED TV, fridge and washing machine etc. in the name of Rangalata Swain by using that account.

It is also emphasized that Aadhar card must be verified whenever suspicion arises. It can easily be done by following methods:

1. Age Band, Gender, State and the last 3 digits of mobile of an Aadhaar holder can be verified by visiting https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/verifyAadhaar .All that a person needs to do is enter the Aadhaar number.

2. A QR code is put on every Aadhaar card. This QR code comprises the Aadhaar number holder’s name, gender, date of birth, and address, as well as a photograph.

The QR code can be read using the Adhaar QR scanner app, which is available on Google Play and the App Store.

This gang could be involved in many other such cases which are being scrutinized by EOW and action would be initiated in all such cases.