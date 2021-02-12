Beware Of KBC Lottery Fraud Calls! Odisha Man Falls Prey, Loses Rs 50,000

Sundergarh: A resident of Kisingsira village under Kutra police limits of Sundergarh district in Odisha has reportedly lost Rs 50,000 allegedly after falling prey to Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) lottery fraud on Thursday.

The victim who has been identified as Sakund Nayak claimed that he received a phone call yesterday from an unknown person who informed him that he would get Rs 25 lakh through KBC lottery.

Thinking that it was a fake call, Nayak stopped speaking with the unknown man and did not pay more attention to it. However, sometime later, he got a video call through his WhatsApp number.

The caller allegedly showed Nayak some amount of cash to win his trust and said to him that he would get the money if he does what is said to him. Thinking that he would get the money for sure, Nayak followed all the instructions given to him by the caller.

Nayak’s phone stopped working for some time as soon as he clicked on a link on his phone which was sent to him by the caller. However, when the phone started working sometime later Nayak received a message which revealed that Rs 50,000 was deducted from his bank account.

Soon after realizing that he fell prey to cybercrime, Nayak filed a written complaint at the Kutra police station.

Meanwhile, the cops said to have started an investigation into the matter.