Beware Of Floods Warns Pradeep Jena, SRC Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) on Sunday said Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts will.

The SRC in a presser added that, the intensity of the flood will be a bit higher.

Since the Galudih barrage in Jharkhand is releasing excess water through 16 gates of, around 5 lakh cusecs of water will flow through the above two districts.

The SRC added Pradip Jena informed, as many as 58 rescue teams have been sent to Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts.

No casualty is the policy that we will follow, Jena further said.

It is worth mentioning that the water level of Baitarani River system breached the danger mark of 36.38 metres at Anandapur and is currently flowing at 39.08 metres.

As a result, flood water has entered Ayattapur, Nuagaon and Raghunathpur areas.

Also, Jalaka River is flowing around 6.90 metres over the danger mark of 5.50 metres at Mathani. Similarly, Budhabalanga and Subarnarekha Rivers are also flowing at 7.42 and 7.98 metres against the danger marks of 8.13 and 10.36 metres, respectively.

SRC on Saturday had issued a high alert to the Balasore district for the possible flood in the Subarnarekha system.