Beware! Miscreants use smart tricks to loot cash and valuables from car in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Residents of Bhubaneswar need to be very careful to avoid being robbed off as miscreants have started using smart tricks to loot people of the smart city.

According to reports, a lady Professor was on her way towards Kalpana Square from Rajmahal with her driver in a car. In the meantime, a man reportedly tricked the driver of the vehicle saying that mobil oil was leaking from the car.

Soon, the driver parked the car roadside and opened the bonnet of the vehicle to check the leakage. All of a sudden, the man suddenly sprayed something on the face of the lady Professor, who was sitting in the back seat of the car, and run away from the spot after snatching her vanity bag.

According to the lady Professor, the vanity bag had Rs 3000, gold ornaments, costly mobile and important documents.

Meanwhile, police said to have started an investigation into the matter after getting information from the lady Professor.