Beware If Changing Clothes In Trial Rooms; Shopping Mall Employee Arrested For Taking Girl’s Photo

Beware If Changing Clothes In Trial Rooms! Youth Arrested For Taking Girl’s Photo In Shopping Mall In Odisha

Keonjhar: A man was arrested from a noted shopping mall for allegedly clicking a girl’s photo hidingly while she was changing clothes in the trial room in Odisha today.

According to reports, a girl had gone to the V Mart Mall in Odisha’s Keonjhar Town to purchase clothes along with her family members. After selecting some clothes, she went to one of the trial rooms for checking out. However, a youth was taking her photo from another women’s trial room.

The girl raised an alarm as soon as she noticed the mobile phone from another trail room. Hearing the girl’s shouting, her relatives rushed to the trial room and caught hold of the youth.

Later, they handed over the youth to the Town Police.

A team of cops went to the shopping mall for an investigation. They also questioned the authorities of the mall and the youth, who has been detained.

A case also has been filed against the youth under Section 354 C, D, and 506 of the IPC.

Residents of Keonjhar Town, meanwhile, alleged that such shocking and shameful incident took place at the shopping mall due to lack of security.