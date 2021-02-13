Beware! Fake Notes Of 50 And 200 Are In Circulation; Follow These RBI Tips To Identify Real Currency Notes

Taking a serious note of the growing circulation of fake currency notes, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to make the general public aware of the identification of counterfeit notes. The RBI has taken such decision on the occasion of Financial Awareness Week.

RBI Regional Director Laxmikant Rao has provided some guidelines following which people can easily find out whether a currency note is fake or not.

Here Are Some Features Of Real Currency Note:

You will find the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at the centre of the notes. You can see-through register with denominational numeral 50 or 200 on the note. The denominational numeral will be found in Devnagari script. The real currency note will have micro letters such as ‘RBI’, ‘भारत’, ‘INDIA’ and ‘50’ or ‘200’ There will be windowed demetalised security thread with inscriptions ‘भारत’ and RBI should be on the note. Guarantee Clause, Governor’s signature with Promise Clause and RBI emblem towards right of Mahatma Gandhi portrait should be on the note. The right of the note’s back will have the Ashoka Pillar emblem. Check for number panel with numerals growing from small to big on the top. Left side and bottom right side. Year of printing of the note is on the left at the note’s back. Check for Swachh Bharat logo with slogan. Motif of Hampi with Chariot.

Apart from issuing these above-mentioned guidelines to identify a real currency note, the RBI Regional Director also informed that customers can file a complaint against the apex bank and any other commercial bank if they have problems regarding the services they are provided. The customers can file any such complaint by visiting the official website (click here to file your complaint).

(Source: zee5.com)