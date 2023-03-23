Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Beware, drunken driving checks in Odisha from today!

Beware everyone, drunken driving checks in Odisha are slated to start from today that is Thursday, said reliable reports. 

By Sudeshna Panda
Bhubaneswar: Beware everyone, drunken driving checks in Odisha are slated to start from today that is Thursday, said reliable reports.

According to available reports, drunken driving checking in Odisha shall take place from 3 pm to 12 am.  The checking shall be intense.

Reports suggest that, a three-day intensive checking shall be held to prevent incidents of drunken driving from today.

The Additional Commissioner, Transport and Enforcement in an interaction with the press earlier today said that, the violators shall be fined and sent to jail.

Further detailed report in this case is awaited.

