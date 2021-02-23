Cuttack: A cybercriminal has reportedly opened a fake Facebook account of Central Range RDC Anil Kumar Samal to seek money from different people.

According to reports, the cybercriminal has opened an account in the name of Samal two days ago and has already asked for money from several people including his family members.

One of his online chatting with an individual shows that the accused is asking money for the treatment of a relative, who has been admitted at hospital. He goes on to give his phone number (8099268630), bank account number (21100000414062), and IFC Code (FSFB0000001).

Meanwhile, the RDC has informed the matter to the Cyber Crime Police Station. He also urged the people, though his Twitter handle, to be alert and not to donate any money rather block the account and inform the police about it.