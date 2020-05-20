Betel Leaf Plantation Destroyed As Cyclone Amphan Hits Odisha

Betel leaf farming destroyed due to cyclone Amphan

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: Cyclone Amphan has caused widespread destruction to the betel leaf plantation in various districts of Odisha. The worst affected areas have been Niali in Cuttack, Kantapada in Khurda and Balipatna block.

Betel leaf farming is the means of livelihood for almost all families in these places. Cyclone Amphan has snatched away the source of income for families in Haldibasant, Bilasuni, Nuagaon, Binispur and Baharana areas of Niali as the betel leaf have been destroyed completely.

With the COVID19 pandemic and the lockdown these farmers were already suffering, but as they were slowly limping back to normalcy when cyclone Amphan occurred and destroyed their farms.

