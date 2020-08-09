Best opportunity to get CRPF job without any written exam; check details
Candidates looking for a government job have a golden opportunity. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has vacancies in many positions. CRPF Recruitment 2020 will be recruited on many different posts including technician.
Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website and read the job notification. Candidates will be selected through direct interview. No written test will be taken for this in any way.
Interview detail
Walk-in interview: September 7, 2020, Time: 9 AM
Address: Composite Hospital, CRPF, Bantalab, Jammu
Name and Number of posts:
- Microbiologist – 1 post
- Assistant Microbiologist – 1 Post
- Laboratory Technician – 1 Post
Educational Qualifications:
For this vacancy of CRPF, different qualifications have been fixed for different posts. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for more information related to educational qualification.
How to apply:
Interested candidates can access the interview with the documents after reading the official notification and become aware of the information related to the educational qualification and age limit.