Best opportunity for NTPC jobs; Application invited for 275 posts

Are you in search of jobs amid the coronavirus crisis? If yes here is a golden opportunity for you and that too from the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC Limited).

The NTPC has invited application from the interested and eligible candidate for the recruitment of 275 posts of Engineer and Assistant Chemist.

NTPC job details

Name and number of posts:

Total Posts – 275 Posts

Engineer (Electrical/Mechanical/Electronics/Instrumentation) – 250 Posts

Assistant Chemist – 25 Posts

Last Date of Submitting Application: July 31, 2020

Monthly Salary:

Those who will be appointed as Engineer (Electrical/Mechanical/Electronics/Instrumentation) will draw a monthly salary of Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,60,000.

Those who will be appointed as Assistant Chemist will get Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,40,000 monthly.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates apply for the post of Engineer (Electrical/Mechanical/Electronics/Instrumentation) should have an Engineering Degree with minimum 60% marks.

Candidates apply for the post of Assistant Chemist – M.Sc in chemistry with minimum 60% marks.

How to Apply for NTPC Engineer and Assistant Chemist jobs?

The candidates can visit to the official website of NTPC (www.ntpccareer.net) and apply before July 31, 2020.

Registration Fee:

The General/EWS/ OBC Candidates will have to pay Rs 150 towards the registration fee while it is free for the candidates of SC/ST /PwBD/XSM category.

Candidates can click here to go through the recruitment notification.

Candidates can click here to go through the NTPC online application link.

Candidates can click here to go through the short notification.

Candidates can click here to go through the official website.