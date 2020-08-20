Best Opportunity for 10th, 12th pass students to get government jobs; check details

Best opportunity for class 10, 12th students for BPNL jobs; 3348 vacancies available

By KalingaTV Bureau

The Bharatiya Pashupalan Nigam Limited (Animal Husbandry Corporation of India Limited) has issued notification for filling up 3348 vacant posts.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post of Sales Assistant, Sales Development Officer and Sales Assistant. They need to apply online on or before August 31, 2020.

Vacancy Details:

Name and number of Posts:

  • Sales Assistant: 2700 Posts
  • Sales Development Officer: 540 Posts
  • Sales Manager: 108 Posts

Important Date:

Last date for submission of application: August 31, 2020

Educational Qualification:

  • Candidates who are willing to apply for the post of Sales Assistant should have passed the 10th standard from a recognized Board.
  • Candidates who are willing to apply for the post of Sales Development Officer should have passed 12th standard from a recognized Board.
  • Candidates who are willing to apply for the post of Sales Manager should have a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University.

Age Limit

  • For Sales Manager: 25 to 45 years
  • For Sales Development Officer: 21 to 40 years
  • Sales Assistant: 21 to 40 years

Salary

  • The candidates who will be selected as Sales Assistant will get Rs 15,000 per month.
  • The candidates who will be selected as Sales Development Officer will get Rs. 18,000 per month.
  • The candidates who will be selected as Sales Manager will get Rs 21,000 per month.

Selection Procedure:

The selection of all the candidates who will take part in the recruitment process will be done on the basis of written test and Interview.

How to apply:

The interested candidates can apply online to the above posts on or before August 31, 2020. After submission, the candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.

Click here to go to the official website.
Click here to go thought the notification to know more about the job.

Click here to apply online.

