Best opportunity for Bank of India jobs in Odisha, even 10th pass out can apply; Check details

Best opportunity for Bank of India jobs in Odisha, even 10th pass out can apply; Check details

If you are looking for jobs in banking sector in Odisha then you have a golden opportunity now. The Bank of India (BOI) has invited applications for different posts.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply to the post of Office Assistant, Office Attendant and Watchmen cum Gardener (contractual basis) on or before 03 August 2020.

Bank of India job details

Name and number of posts:

Office Assistant – 1 Post (Keonjhar)

Office Attendant – 1 Post (Keonjhar)

Office Attendant – 1 Post (Baripada)

Watchmen cum Gardener – 2 Posts (Keonjhar)

Watchmen cum Gardener – 1 Post (Baripada)

Monthly Salary:

Office Assistant: Rs 15000.

Faculty Member: Rs 20000.

Office Attendant: Rs.8000.

Watchmen cum Gardener: Rs 5000.

Important Date:

Last Date of Application – 03 August 2020

Educational Qualification:

Office Assistant:

a) Minimum Graduation viz. BSW / BA / B.Com / with Computer Knowledge.

b) Knowledge in Basic Accounting is a preferred qualification.

c) Shall be fluent in spoken and written local language.

d) Fluency in Hindi / English would be an added qualification.

e) Shall be proficient in MS Office (Word and Excel), Tally & Internet.

f) Skills in typing in local language is essential, typing skills in English an added advantage.

g) The candidate should preferably be resident of the district where RSETI is located..

2) Faculty Member:

a) Graduate and Diploma in vocational courses preferable.

b) Shall have a flair for teaching and possess sound computer knowledge.

c) Excellent communication skills in the local language essential, fluency in Hindi and English would be an added qualification.

d) Shall be proficient in MS Office (Word, Excel & Power Point) and Internet.

e) Typing skills in Hindi/English typing will be an added advantage.

f) The candidate should preferably be resident of the district where RSETI is located

3) Attendant:

a) 10th pass.

b) Ability to read and write the local language preferred.

c) The candidate should be preferably be resident of the district where the RSETI is located

4) Watchmen cum Gardener:

a) Should have passed 8th class passed.

b) Ability to read and write the local language preferred.

c) Should have experience preferably in agriculture/ gardening/ horticulture.

d) The candidate should preferably be resident of the District where the RSETI is located

Selection Procedure:

Selection of the candidates for the posts of Office Assistant, Watchmen cum Gardener and other Post will be done on the basis of both written test and interview.

Written test and Interview will be done for the candidates applying for the post of Office Assistant.

Written Test, Personal Interview and Teaching Skill Presentation / Demonstration will be done for those who are applying for the post of Faculty Member.

Only Interview will be conducted for those who apply for the Attendant/Watchmen cum Gardener posts.

How to Apply:

The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in prescribed format and send the applications along with other necessary documents to Bank of India (BOI), Keonjhar Zonal Office, Mining Road, Keonjhar- Odisha (758001). They have to send application and documents latest by August 3 2020 to take part in the requirement process.

Candidates can visit the official website of the bank (http://www.bankofindia.co.in/) to get more detail about the recruitment.

Here are the Notification: