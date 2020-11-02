Best Opportunity For 12th Pass Students To Get Jobs At IOCL; Application Process To Begin From This Date

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has issued a notification for recruitment of 482 posts. Under this recruitment drive, appointments will be made to the posts of Mechanical, Electrical, Telecommunication and Instrumentation, HR, Accounts and Data Entry Operators.

Candidates willing for the job of Apprentice posts in IOCL can apply online by November 22, 2020 by visiting the official website iocl.com. Let us know that the application process starts from November 4.

Details of IOCL Recruitment 2020L:

Name and Number of the post:

Technician Apprentice Mechanical – 145 Posts

Technician Apprentice Electrical – 136 posts

Technician Apprentice Telecommunication and Instrumentation – 121 posts

Trade Apprentice Assistant Human Resource – 30 posts

Trade Apprentice (Accountant) – 26 posts.

Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentice) – 13 posts.

Domestic Data Entry Operator (Skill Certificate Holders) – 11 posts

Educational qualification: The educational qualification has also been set aside for the vacancy in various positions in IOCL. In which 12th pass candidates can also apply for the posts of data entry operator.

Age limit for IOCL Recruitment 2020: Applicants should be 18 to 24 years of age to apply to these posts.

Important date:

Online application start date – November 4, 2020

Last date of application – November 22, 2020

Selection Process:

The selection of candidates for these posts will be done on the basis of examination.

For more information, you can see the official notifications by clicking here.