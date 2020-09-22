There is a great chance for the 12th pass students to get government job. The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministry Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has sought applications for recruitment to the posts of stenographer. 12th pass candidates can apply for this vacancy left on the posts of Stenographer. The last date to apply online for these vacancies is set 24 September 2020.

Number of posts

Under RSMSSB Recruitment, 1211 posts of stenographer will be appointed.

Educational Qualifications

According to the notification issued by RSMSSB, 12th pass candidates can apply for the posts of stenographer. To apply for these posts, a candidate must have 12th pass from a recognized board / institute / university. Also, the candidate should also have knowledge of running a computer.

Age Range

For applying for the posts of Stenographer in RSMSSB, the minimum age of candidates should be 18 years and maximum age 40 years. At the same time, the maximum age limit will be relaxed for reserved category candidates. Please tell that the age limit will be calculated from January 01, 2019.

Application fee

For applying for these posts, the general category candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 450, whereas SC / ST candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 250.

How to apply

Candidates who are willing and eligible to apply for the post of stenographer in Rajasthan can apply online by September 24, 2020 by visiting the official website of Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministry Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

For more information, you can see the official notifications by clicking here.

Click here to apply online.