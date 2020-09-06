Best opportunity for 10th passed students to get job; application invited for 1500 vacant posts, check details

Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) has issued a notification for the recruitment of the posts of apprentice. Accordingly, Central Coalfields is going to recruit more than 1500 posts. At the same time, the trades in which recruitments have come out – Fitter, Welder, Electrician, Mechanic, Machinist Machine, Turner, MLT and Secretariat Assistant for various trades including Central Coalfields.

The process of applying for these posts started yesterday i.e. September 5 and will run till October 5. On this basis, the candidates will be given a full month to apply.

CCL Recruitment 2020: Vacancy details

Fitter – 425

Welder – 80

Electrician – 630

Mechanic – 175

Machinist – 50

MLT – 30

Turner – 50

CCL Recruitment 2020: Education Qualification

Fitter- 10th pass and ITI pass in this trade.

Welder – 10th pass and ITI pass in this trade.

Electrician – 10th pass and ITI pass in this trade.

Machinist – 10th pass and ITI pass in this trade. Turner – 10th pass and ITI pass in this trade.

MLT – 10th pass and ITI pass in this trade.

Candidates applying for this post must have a minimum age of 18 to 30 years. On the other hand, reserved classes will be exempted as per rules. While applying, the applicant should keep in mind that the application form should be read well, because if any mistake is found in the form, the letter will be rejected.

CCL Recruitment 2020: This will be salary

A salary of Rs 7000 will be given to the candidates who are selected on the post of apprentice.

The interested and eligible candidates can click here to go through the official notification to get more information about the vacancies.

The interested and eligible candidates can click here to go the official website.