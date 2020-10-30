Best opportunity for 10th pass students to get government job on basis of merit

Himachal Pradesh Postal Circle has issued notification for recruitment of hundreds of vacant posts of Gramin Dak Sevaks. The online application process ends on November 6, 2020.

The interested and eligible candidates should know that the online applications have been sought on these posts. Complete information related to the job such as the required qualification, selection process, how to apply, details of the posts etc. are being given below.

Important Date:

Starting date for registration and submission of application fee: October 7, 2020

Last date for registration and submission of application fee: November 6, 2020

Post Details:

Gramin Dak Sevak (Himachal Pradesh)- 634 posts.

Age limit: The minimum age for applying for these posts is 18 years and maximum age is 40 years.

Educational Qualifications: The minimum educational qualification of the candidates is required to be 10th pass from a recognized institution. It is known that Maths, vernacular and English have been taught as compulsory subjects in the 10th standard. Apart from this, candidates having qualification beyond the mandatory educational qualification will not get any kind of preference.

Pay Scale (by post):

For GDS BPM- Rs 12,000 to Rs 14,500.

For GDS ABPM / Postal Servant- Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000.

How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates go to the official website to apply for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts. Or download the notification from the following link and read it. Become aware of all the information and complete the application process by 06 November 2020. For further information, see further notification.

Application fee:

Candidates who are coming under the General / OBC / EWS Male category will have to pay Rs 100. However, no application fee will be payable for SC / ST / PWD and women.

Selection Process: Selection of candidates for these posts will be on the basis of merit list.

