Best Central Government Job For Those Who Are 18-Year-Old Or Above; Check Details

There is good news for those who want a government job. Indian Postal Department has taken out vacancies in Gujarat and Karnataka Postal Circle.

The Indian Postal Department Recruitment has invited applications for many different posts. Eligible and interested candidates for government job should apply by January 20, 2021. The application process has started from December 21, 2020.

The minimum educational qualification of the candidates should be 10th pass from a recognized institute. The minimum age of the candidates to apply for these posts has been fixed at 18 years and maximum age at 40 years. For more information, see the notifications (link given below).

In order to apply, candidates have to visit the official website of the Department of Posts. Download and read the notification given there. On the basis of this an application can be made by filling the information sought. The selection of candidates for these posts will be based on the merit list.

An application fee of Rs 100 has been fixed for the General / OBC / EWS Male category candidates, while the applicants coming under the SC / ST / PWD and women section will not have to pay any fee.

Total Vacancy: 4299 posts

Gramin Dak Sevak (Gujarat): 1826 Posts

Gramin Dak Sevak (Karnataka): 2443 Posts

Click here to visit the official website and read the notification (appost.in).