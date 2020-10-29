Best and last chance for government jobs for 12th pass; Salary up to Rs 69,000

There are many vacancies in the Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, (Government of Bihar). The online applications have been sought for appointment on the vacant posts of Amin under the Government of Bihar.

The process of registration for these posts is ending on October 31, 2020. Before applying, candidates must check the official website or the notification given below.

Important Dates

Notification issue date: September 22, 2020

Starting date for registration / online application form / examination fee submission: 30 September 2020

Last date for submission of registration / online application form: October 31, 2020

Post Details:

Name of the post: Number of posts: Amin 40 posts

Pay Scale: Level-3 (21700-69100)

Educational Qualification: For applying to these posts, the educational qualification of the candidates is required to be 12th pass from a recognized institute or board. For more information, the candidates see the notification from the following link.

How to apply: Interested candidates can apply online through the official website http://www.bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/ from 30.09.2020 to 31.10.2020. Before registering, please read the notification given in this news. Become aware of all the information and complete the application process before the last date.

Selection Process: Candidates will be selected on the basis of online computer based examination and short-list.

Click here for the official website.

Click here to download the notification.