Berhampur University student found hanging in hostel

Berhampur: In a shocking incident, a student was found hanging inside her hostel room at Berhampur University today.

The deceased student has been identified as Tarini Biswal, a first-year student of the Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Department.

A team of Gopalpur Police reached the spot after getting information and started an investigation into the matter. They are reportedly interrogating some students of the University to ascertain the exact reason behind Biswal’s death.

Cops are also yet to know whether Biswal committed suicide or there is some foul play.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased student has been sent to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital for postmortem.