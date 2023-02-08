Berhampur University introduces dress code to create awareness on nationality

Bhubaneswar: In a unique decision, Berhampur University today introduced a dress code to create awareness for nationality, patriotism, unity and integrity among all the students and employees of the University.

As per the notification issued by the University authorities, the staff and students will have to wear khadi cloths/saree at least one day per week i.e. on every Friday.

The decision to wear the dress code will come into effect from February 10, 2022.

“ln connection with observance of best practices the vice-chancellor has been pleased to take the initiative for wearing of khadi cloths at least one day per week i.e. on every ‘Friday’ to create awareness for nationality/ patriotism/ unity and integrity among all the employees of the University Hence, all the employees (both teaching & non-teaching) are requested to wear khadi dress/saree on every Friday during office hours. This new vision and mission will be started in this University with effect from the coming week i.e. from 10th February, 2023,”