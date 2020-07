Berhampur: As many as 22 auto-rickshaws have been engaged in the town to carry commuters on night emergencies amid COVID-19 lockdown by the Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC).

The decision has been taken to ensure that no person in emergency suffers due to lack of transport, thus auto-rickshaws have been engaged.

The price has been capped at Rs 10 (to and fro).

Here are details of auto-rickshaw’s owner names and mobile numbers.