BeMC

Berhampur Municipal Corporation Shut For 14 Days

By KalingaTV Bureau

Berhampur: The Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) has been shut for 14 days. This was informed by the BeMC Commissioner

The BeMC Commissioner, in a tweet post, informed that the office of the city civic body has been shut due to detection of COVID19 among employees.

All staff except for those engaged in sanitation and Covid duty asked to remain under home quarantine, he added.

