Berhampur Municipal Corporation Shut For 14 Days
Berhampur: The Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) has been shut for 14 days. This was informed by the BeMC Commissioner
The BeMC Commissioner, in a tweet post, informed that the office of the city civic body has been shut due to detection of COVID19 among employees.
All staff except for those engaged in sanitation and Covid duty asked to remain under home quarantine, he added.
Due to detection of COVID positive cases amongst the staff of BeMC, all staff except for those engaged in sanitation and covid duty have been directed to home quarantine themselves. Office will be closed to public for 14 days. For any urgent work at BeMC call 0680-2250290 pic.twitter.com/xvZ3579vgn
— COMMISSIONER, BERHAMPUR MUNICIPAL CORPORATION (@BrahmapurCorp) July 15, 2020