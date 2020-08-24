Berhampur Municipal Corporation Lifts Travel Restriction

Berhampur: The Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) lifted the restrictions on travel to and from the Berhampur city as Covid-19 cases fall. Earlier, the BeMC had imposed the restrictions for the residents and outsiders to travel to the city with an aim to contain the spread of coronavirus.

“The restrictions imposed on entry into and exit from Berhampur, have been lifted with effect from 24th August,” said the BeMC in a tweet.

This apart the city civic body also said that shops and markets have been allowed to remain open from 5 am to 8 pm daily from today. Earlier, the BeMC had permitted the shops to do business from 5 am to 4 pm.