Berhampur Municipal Corporation Lifts Travel Restriction

By Subadh Naik

Berhampur: The Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) lifted the restrictions on travel to and from the Berhampur city as Covid-19 cases fall. Earlier, the BeMC had imposed the restrictions for the residents and outsiders to travel to the city with an aim to contain the spread of coronavirus.

“The restrictions imposed on entry into and exit from Berhampur, have been lifted with effect from 24th August,” said the BeMC in a tweet.

This apart the city civic body also said that shops and markets have been allowed to remain open from 5 am to 8 pm daily from today. Earlier, the BeMC had permitted the shops to do business from 5 am to 4 pm.

You might also like
State

Wild elephant strays into Baripada; forest officials, police reach the spot

State

Miscreants loot SBI ATM in Ganjam district

State

Man drowns to death in Odisha’s Cuttack district

State

Fresh Low Pressure Area Over Bay Of Bengal; Heavy Rainfall Alert In Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7