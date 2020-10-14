vigilance raid odisha
Representational Image

Berhampur Hindi teacher under vigilance net, raids underway

By KalingaTV Bureau

Berhampur: The vigilance sleuths on Wednesday conducted raids at the residence and other places belonging to Bhubanananda Sahu, Hindi teacher of Jashoda High School, Jhadankuli,Rangeilunda block in Ganjam district on the charges of possession of disproportionate assests.

The anti-corruption officials conducted simultaneous raids at ten places in the district and various other places in Odisha.

Related News

RMC Employee In Odisha’s Nabarangpur Under Vigilance…

Former Additional Director of Horticulture under vigilance…

Bargarh Assistant Fire Officer Caught While Accepting Bribe

Cash Worth Rs 1.5 Cr Unearthed From Factories And Boilers…

The searches are being conducted at his residential house at Baikunthanagar 2nd line, Berhampur, another house at Baikunthanagar let out on rent, four storied building at Brahmanagar 2nd lane at Berhampur, shop room at Nimakhandi, Berhampur, rented house at Kalpana Square, Bhubaneswar, 3BHK apartment at Sundarpada, Bhubaneswar, 1BHK Flat at Puri town, Puri, office at Jashoda High School, house at native place Chikiti, Ganjam and one Pvt. School near Chikiti, run by the SO and his family members.

Raids are still underway

You might also like
Offbeat

Scary Viral Video Of Mountain Lion Chasing A Man; Watch

Nation

Watch; Swami Ramdev Falls Off Elephant While Performing Yoga

State

Jharkhand coal scam: Order on Ex-Minister Dilip Ray’s sentencing deferred to…

State

COVID death toll in Odisha rises to 1072, 15 succumb today

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.