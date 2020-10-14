Berhampur: The vigilance sleuths on Wednesday conducted raids at the residence and other places belonging to Bhubanananda Sahu, Hindi teacher of Jashoda High School, Jhadankuli,Rangeilunda block in Ganjam district on the charges of possession of disproportionate assests.

The anti-corruption officials conducted simultaneous raids at ten places in the district and various other places in Odisha.

The searches are being conducted at his residential house at Baikunthanagar 2nd line, Berhampur, another house at Baikunthanagar let out on rent, four storied building at Brahmanagar 2nd lane at Berhampur, shop room at Nimakhandi, Berhampur, rented house at Kalpana Square, Bhubaneswar, 3BHK apartment at Sundarpada, Bhubaneswar, 1BHK Flat at Puri town, Puri, office at Jashoda High School, house at native place Chikiti, Ganjam and one Pvt. School near Chikiti, run by the SO and his family members.

Raids are still underway