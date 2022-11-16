Berhampur girl student ragging incident: 2 held

Berhampur: At least two people were arrested in the Berhampur girl student ragging incident in Ganjam district of Odisha on Wednesday. Besides, 3 other students have been detained.

The two arrested students have been identified as Abhishek Nahak and Bablu Panda. Both of them are students of the final year plus three at the Binayaka Acharya College in Berhampur. Abhishek has past criminal record. He had been arrested earlier in other cases.

As per reports, two persons were arrested and 3 others have been detained in the Berhampur girl student ragging case. In a video that went viral, it had been seen that a group of boys and girls were ragging a girl student. One of the students was holding a bambaoo and he was intimidating the girl exhibiting this object.

As seen in the video, during the ragging the girl was forcibly asked to say ‘I love you’ to a senior student. Two boys were seen physically harassing the girl. Even a senior boy was seen forcibly kissing the girl on her chicks two times.

After knowing about the incident Bada Bazar Police in Berhampur swung into action and detained the accused students. Later, two of them including the prime accused Abhishek Nahak have been arrested.

Police have recommended the College authorities to drag out the two accused students to the College Authorities. Berhampur SP has also asked the College authorities to take disciplinary action against the culprits.