Berhampur gang-rape case: 2 college students arrested

Berhampur: Police have arrested two college students for allegedly gang-raping a minor girl in Chikiti under Sunapur Marine police limits, informed Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Janardhan Behera and Mithun Das, residents of Sunapur village. They were studying in Plus-III second year at Berhampur city college here.

According to reports, the accused youths allegedly gangraped a minor girl while she had been to Bahuda River to take bath on January 10.

They allegedly raped her at an abandoned house by tying her with a scarf (Chuni) and dumped her near the river bed.

A day after the incident, the victim, a student of Class-VIII, was found in a critical condition near her home.

The family members of the rape survivor rushed her to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for treatment and subsequently lodged a complaint at Mahila Police Station, Berhampur.

Sunapur Marine Police yesterday arrested the accused duo in connection with the case. They have been booked under sections 363m 323 and 376(D)(A) of IPC and POCSO Act and forwarded to a local court, the police added.