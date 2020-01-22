Collector Berhampur
Berhampur Collector On Cleanliness Drive, Tea Shop Owners Asked To Clean Roads

By KalingaTV Bureau

Berhampur: The Collector of Berhampur, Vijay Amruta Kulange carried out a cleanliness drive today.

He asked the roadside tea stall owners to clean up the tea cups from the road.

On his morning walk he noticed the amount of use and throw cups strewn on the roads.

While getting back home, he stopped his car near one of the stalls.

He asked the tea stall owner to clean up the cups from the road and asked them to maintain minimum levels of cleanliness.

 

