Berhampur Bus accident: OSRTC bus driver arrested

Bhubaneswar: Nearly 12 people lost their lives while several were injured after a mini truck collided with OSRTC bus near Digapahandi on Monday. Meanwile, the driver of the OSRTC bus has been arrested by the police on Tuesday.

The driver has been identified as Manas Pradhan. Reportedly, Manas fled from the spot and went to Bhubaneswar after the accident.

It is pertinent to note here that a private mini bus collided head-on with OSRTC bus in Berhampur claiming lives of nearly 12 people. According to sources, a family from Khandadeuli village under Patapur police limit went to leave the bride at groom’s place at Berhampur. While returning home after the marriage party, the mini bus they were travelling in had a head-on collision with OSRTC bus coming from the opposite side. Following the collision, the mini-bus over-turned.

The injured were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital. They were later shifted to the MKCG Hospital in Berhampur. The passengers of the OSRTC bus were not injured but the state of the driver is said to be critical. The accident reportedly took place at 1.00 am at night.

On being informed, police reached the spot, recovered the bodies and sent them for postmortem. The cops have also initiated a probe into the matter. The deceased include two minors, four women and six men of the same family.