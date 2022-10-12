BEO in Balangir district in Vigilance net

Balangir: Tightening noose against the neck of corrupt officials the Vigilance sleuths on Wednesday apprehended the BEO of Balangir Sadar in Balangir district while he was accepting Rs 10,000.

As per reports, Raghab Panigrahi, Block Education Officer (BEO), Bolangir, Dist-Bolangir was apprehended by Odisha Vigilance for demanding and accepting undue advantage (bribe) of Rs.10,000/- (Rupees Ten Thousand) from a complainant (Assistant Teacher) in order to submit a favourable enquiry report in the departmental proceeding initiated against him.

Based on the above complaint, a trap was laid on 12.10.2022, wherein accused Raghab Panigrahi, BEO was caught by a team of Odisha Vigilance in the office of BEO, Bolangir while demanding and accepting undue advantage (bribe) of Rs.10,000/- (Rupees Ten Thousand) from the complainant.

The entire bribe money was recovered from the possession of Panigrahi and seized in presence of witnesses. Left hand wash of SPanigrahi gave positive chemical reaction, confirming acceptance and handling of bribe money by him.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches have been launched on the parental house of Panigrahi at Rajendra Pada, Bolangir Town and his office chamber at Bolangir.

In this connection, Sambalpur Vigilance P.S. Case No.37 dated 11.10.2022 U/s 7 PC Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered and is under investigation.

In one more operation today, Bholamaheswar Dandasena, Data Entry Operator (DEO), office of Tahasildar, Khariar, Dist-Nuapada was apprehended by Odisha Vigilance for demanding and accepting undue advantage (bribe) of Rs.30,000/- (Rupees Thirty Thousand) from a complainant for processing applications for issuance of residential certificates in favour of 15 persons including the complainant and his family members.

Based on the above complaint, a trap was laid on 12.10.2022, wherein accused Bholamaheswar Dandasena, DEO was caught by a team of Odisha Vigilance near the entrance gate of the office of SE, R&B Division, Khariar while demanding and accepting undue advantage (bribe) of Rs.30,000/- (Rupees Thirty Thousand) from the complainant.

The entire bribe money was recovered from the possession of Dandasena and seized in presence of witnesses. Both hands wash as well as pant pocket wash of Dandasena gave positive chemical reaction, confirming acceptance and handling of bribe money by him.

Following the trap, search has been launched on the parental house of Dandasena at Khaira, PS-Boden, Dist-Nuapada. Accused Bholamaheswar Dandasena, Data Entry Operator has been arrested and will be forwarded to the Court. In this connection, Koraput Vigilance P.S. Case No.31 dated 11.10.2022 U/s 7 PC Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered and is under investigation.

In another Vigilance operation, on the allegation of possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income, simultaneous house searches have been launched on the properties of Gangadhar Sahoo, Junior Clerk, office of BEO, Banspal, Dist-Keonjhar at 5 places in Keonjhar district: 1) One triple storeyed building located at 3rd lane, Bhalukipatala, Keonjhar. 2) Residential Govt. Quarter located at Jail Road, Keonjhar, Dist-Keonjhar. 3) House at native village Talapada, PS-Telkoi, Dist-Keonjhar. 4) House of his relative located at Sarasposi, Telkoi Block, Dist-Keonjhar. 5) Office room of Sri Sahoo located at BEO office, Banspal, Dist-Keonjhar. 5 teams of Odisha Vigilance led by 3 DSPs, 5 Inspectors, 2 ASIs and other staff conducted the search on the strength of Search Warrants issued by the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Keonjhar.

During house searches so far, the following movable and immovable assets worth over Rs.1.23 Crores have been unearthed in the name of Sri Gangadhar Sahoo, Junior Clerk and his family members: 1) One triple storeyed building located at 3rd lane, Bhalukipatala, Keonjhar worth Rs.90 Lakhs.

Vigilance Technical Wing is carrying out detailed measurement of above building and valuation may increase further. 2) 1 plot vide No.267/3304 at Mouza Ranki under Sadar Tahasil, Keonjhar. 3) Bank & insurance deposits worth over Rs.14.2 Lakh. 4) 1 four-wheeler (Maruti Ertiga Suzuki) worth Rs.9 Lakh. 5) 2 two-wheelers. 6) Cash, gold & household articles worth around Rs.3 Lakh.

Gangadhar Sahoo, Junior Clerk is being examined to ascertain source of the assets. Further searches are continuing. Enquiry is in progress.