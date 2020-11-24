Kandhamal: Today Chittaranjan Singh, Head Clerk in the office of the Block Education Officer, Daringbadi, Dist- Kandhamal has been caught red handed by the officers of Vigilance, Berhampur Division while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 5,000/-.

Singh was accepting the bribe from Siba Sankar Pattanayak of Kurula in Ganjam district in order to process the application of the complainant who had applied for job under rehabilitation scheme.

The bribe money of 5000/- has been recovered and seized. Both the hand washes and pant pocket wash gave positive chemical reaction.

Further reports awaited.