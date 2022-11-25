Beneficiaries to get winter assistance by December 1 in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Today a review meeting was held in the chairman ship of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over providing assistance to beneficiaries during the cold wave condition.

With increasing cold wave across the State, the CM today issued directive to provide Rs 300 to each of the beneficiaries so that each of them can buy a blanket.

After today’s directives it will benefit more than 48 lakh beneficiaries under the Madhubabu Pension Yojana and the National Pension Yojana (NSAP). A total of Rs 146 crore has been sanctioned for this.

Besides, the CM also directed that nobody in the state should be left to sleep helplessly in a place without roof. For this the Panchayati Raj Dept, Urban Development department and collectors and Municipal authorities have been directed to take steps immediately.

As of now 855 rest rooms have been opened, while at times the schools and panchayat offices can also be used as night shelter centre. As per the directive of the CM steps will be taken so that all the beneficiaries can get the assistance by November 30 or December 1.

Odisha chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Development Commissioner PK Jena and CM’s 5T secretary VK Pandian as well as secretaries of different departments were present in this meeting.