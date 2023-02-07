BeMC officials inspect food quality, impose fines

Berhampur: Several teams of the Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) today raided in different parts of the city and inspect food quality.

The BeMC Food Safety team under the leadership of Commissioner J.Sonal inspected the food quality along with the officials from different departments like Health, Sanitization and Supply.

The inspection officials reportedly conducted raids on different street food vendors situated near the Ramlingeswar Park, City High School and Khallikote College Road,

Fines were imposed on the street food vendors after they were found violating sanitation norms and selling stale or of bad-quality food.

This is the second time in the last two days that the BeMC officials inspected food quality in the city. Yesterday, the team inspected various food vending establishments and sweet shops Food Safety team.

During the raid, the team instructed the street food vendors to install glass/fibre frames. This apart, they also served notices to sweet shops those did not maintain mfg and expiry dates.

The Food Safety team also destroyed some quantity of stale food, synthetic food colours and china salt.