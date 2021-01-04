BEL Recruitment 2021: Online Application For 305 Apprentice Posts Begins; Apply Soon

The Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Jalahalli Post, Bengaluru, has issued a notification for the recruitment of Apprentice posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply as the online application process has started from today.

They can visit n BEL official website of Bharat Electronics Limited (bel-india.in) and apply on or before January 22, 2021.

Important Dates

Beginning of submission of application: January 4, 2021

Last date for enrolling in NATS portal in order to apply Bharat Electronics Limited: January 19, 2021

Last date for applying at Bharat Electronics Limited: January 22, 2021

Declaration of Shortlisted list: 27 January 2021

Name and number of vacancies:

Total Posts: 305

Electronics & Communication Engineering: 150 posts

Mechanical Engineering: 100 posts

Computer Science & Engineering: 25 posts

Electrical & Electronics Engineering: 25 posts

Chemical Engineering: 5 posts

BEL Apprentice Salary: Rs 10,400

Educational Qualification:

The candidates who are planning to apply for the BEL Apprentice posts should have completed Diploma in Engineering or technology granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Education established by a State Government in relevant discipline.

They also can apply if have a Diploma in Engineering or Technology granted by a University in relevant discipline and Diploma in Engineering and Technology granted by an Institution recognized by the State Government or Central Government as equivalent to above.

Age Limit:

The candidate should be 22-year-old to take part in the application process. However, there is relaxation for the SC/ST & OBC candidates as per Government norms.

Candidates can go through the following notification to get more information about the recruitment drive.

Eligible candidates can click here for BEL MHRD Apprentice Registration Link

Eligible candidates can click here BEL Apprentice Login Link

Click here to read the official notification.