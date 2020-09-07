Bhubaneswar: The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) of Odisha Pradip Jena on Monday said that both the government and people need to work together to fight Covid and prevent infections.

In a presser today, the SRC keeping in view the economy, said that there is a need to ensure a balance between lives and livelihood. He added that announcing lock downs and shutdowns are not a solution anymore.

Certain behavioral changes like physical distancing, wearing masks and health awareness are required said the SRC. In the last 7 days, it has been witnessed that people have become callous and there is no seriousness towards the dangerous Covid virus.

From Wednesday onwards, stern action will be taken against those found violating Covid norms and guidelines.