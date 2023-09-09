Beef seized in Mayurbhanj of Odisha, 4 detained

Odisha: Four people have been detained in connection with the beef seize in Mayurbhanj while two other managed to flee from the scene.  

Mayurbhanj: In a recent incident, beef was seized from Saraskana block of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha. The block falls under the limits of Jharpokhariya Police station of the district.

Four people have been detained in connection with the incident while two other managed to flee from the scene.

Six people were carrying the beef in an auto rickshaw. Reportedly, some local people stopped the vehicle after getting suspicious about the foul smell coming from the auto rickshaw. This took place in the Mausi Badi area of Saraskana at around 11 PM.

Some sharp objects used for cutting beef were also seized from the vehicle. The agitated locals burnt down the auto after handing over the accused to the police.

 

