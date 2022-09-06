bee sting death odisha

Bee Sting Death In Odisha, Pregnant Woman Succumbs

Sundergarh: A pregnant woman has allegedly died due to bee sting in Sundergarh district of Odisha. The deceased woman has been identified as Sumi Munda. She was 7-months pregnant say reports.

The woman had gone to wash utensils in the canal near her house when as many as 200 bees attacked her. The woman was unable to run as she was in the advanced stage of pregnancy.

The incident took place in Bonaigarh a subdivision of Sundergarh district in the state of Odisha. It is 162 km east of the district headquarters in Sundargarh.

By the time her son went and called his father the bees had stung her badly. The locals covered her with a piece of cloth and drove away the bees with smoke. The woman became critical little later.

As her condition deteriorated, the locals rushed her to the Bonai Hospital where she was declared brought dead. It is noteworthy that, the woman was a mother of four. The Bonai police has lodged a unnatural death case.

