‘Bee Man’ Spotted In Odisha’s Balasore

Balasore: Even the thought of a swarm of bees is enough to give most people nightmares.

The ‘bee man’ identified as Tukaram is a bee keeper by profession. He belongs to Tartua village of Oupada block in Balasore district. As Tukaram had gone to the fields to work, a swarm of bees crowded around all over him.

There were around more than 10,000 bees who swarmed over him. He immediately came home back and kept all the bees inside a box.

A huge crowd of villagers had gathered to witness the rare phenomena.