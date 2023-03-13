Bee attack on 30 matric students and a teacher in Keonjhar of Odisha

Ghatagaon: Bee attack on as many as 30 matric students and a teacher in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Monday said reliable reports.

More than 30 students and one teacher were attacked by bees in Harichandanpur Girls High School in Keonjhar district.

The bee attack reportedly took place when the the students and teacher were on the way to the examination center. The students were suddenly attacked by the bees while going to the examination center.

Even after the attack, the students took the exam. However, it is worth mentioning that the teacher is being treated at the district headquarter hospital (DHH) in Keonjhar.

Further details waited in this case.