Bee attack in Primary School leaves six injured in Cuttack district

Cuttack: As many as six students of Sisua Primary School in Odisha’s Cuttack district were injured after being attacked by bees on Thursday afternoon.

As per reports, peon of the school rang the bell for lunch break of the students. In the meantime, a monkey sitting on one of the branches of the tree situated near the institute jumped with fear after hearing the sound of the bell.

All of a sudden, bees came out of their hive, which they had built on the tree, and chased and attacked the students while they were going to have their Mid-Day Meal (MDM).

Staff of the school soon admitted the injured students at Banki hospital for treatment, said sources adding that their health conditions are state to be stable.