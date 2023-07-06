Bee attack in Primary School leaves six injured in Cuttack district

The students of Sisua Primary School were attacked by the bees while they were going to have their Mid-Day Meal (MDM).

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
Bee attack in Primary School leaves six injured in Cuttack district

Cuttack: As many as six students of Sisua Primary School in Odisha’s Cuttack district were injured after being attacked by bees on Thursday afternoon.

As per reports, peon of the school rang the bell for lunch break of the students. In the meantime, a monkey sitting on one of the branches of the tree situated near the institute jumped with fear after hearing the sound of the bell.

Must Read

Odisha vigilance raid on SI of Sukinda

OJEE 2023 Counselling starts on July 6, check details

DN group raid: Seized fake notes, sent to RBI for…

All of a sudden, bees came out of their hive, which they had built on the tree, and chased and attacked the students while they were going to have their Mid-Day Meal (MDM).

Staff of the school soon admitted the injured students at Banki hospital for treatment, said sources adding that their health conditions are state to be stable.

You might also like
State

Odisha govt issues caution against rising conjunctivitis cases

State

Raid on DN group: IT department seizes fake notes worth crores

State

Cash worth Rs 1.2 lakh stolen from shop in Bhubaneswar

State

Sevayat injured during Bahuda yatra in Puri dies

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans