Bear strays into residential area in Odisha’s Malkangiri

Malkangiri: A wild bear has strayed into the residential area of Odisha’s Malkangiri town. CCTV footage revealed that the bear is seen wondering near GNM College.

Residents of the area, meanwhile, in a state of panic after the news of the wild animal’s entry into the town spread. However, it has not attacked anyone.

When asked about the presence of the bear in the residential area, Forest official Basudev Nayak said that efforts are underway to catch the animal.