Bear spotted near airport premises in Jeypore, Watch

Jeypore: After railway station, a wild bear was spotted roaming freely near the airport premises in Jeypore of Odsiha’s Koraput district.

A wild bear was reportedly spotted near the Jeypore railway station for the last two days. The matter came to light after some passengers who were waiting for trains filmed the incident on their phones and shared it on social media platforms. However, the animal was seen roaming near the airport premises this morning.

Panic gripped the locality after the wild bear was found in the area due to which residents of the area tried to avoid going outside. Some local alerted the concerned officials about the bear.

Soon, a team of forest officials rushed to the spot and are taking all possible efforts to rescue the animal and leave it into the wild.

While it is yet to be known under what circumstances the wild bear came to the locality, it is suspected that the animal might have come there in search of food.