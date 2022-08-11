Bear Roams Freely In Anandapur Of Keonjhar, Locals Terrorized

Anandapur: Bears were seen roaming around freely in the village Anandapur – Baranga sanctuary in Keonjhar of Odisha.

As many as three bears were seen roaming around in the village causing the locals to be terrorized.

The locals have tried their best to drive away the bears but no avail.

It is however noteworthy that, the pack of bears had strayed into the village in search of food and water.

The locals have demanded that the Forest Department should take certain concrete steps to prevent wild animals from loitering into the village.