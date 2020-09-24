Bear In School Premises;Foresters At High Alert In Odisha’s Nabarangpur

By KalingaTV Bureau

Nabarangpur: The Nabarangpur (KL) Division is on high alert, in order to capture a sloth bear from Dahana Sadashiva High School premises located in Nandahandi Block of this District.

As per locals, the animals were regularly spotted entering the village in search of food during the night hours but used to return back into the forest by sunrise.

Whereas, a bear which had reportedly entered the school premises yesterday has not returned back into its habitat yet making it a challenge for the foresters to rescue and release it back into the forest ensuring the safety of the villagers from bear attacks.

The school authority and villagers informed the forest department after the School peon noticed the bear inside the school premises early in the morning today.

On reaching the spot, though the forest officials had placed traps to capture the bear, it jumped off the walls and escaped into the wild. The rangers are still keeping an eye on its movements.

