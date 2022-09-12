bear stuck in tree in odisha

Bear Gets Stuck In Tree In Koraput Of Odisha

By Sudeshna Panda 0

Jeypore: Bear gets stuck in a tree in Tikarigudda village of Borigumma, a town in the Koraput district of Odisha.

Thousands of locals gathered below the tree to catch a glimpse of the bear. The bear was stuck in the tree since last night i.e. since Sunday. The bear got scared of the crowd and did not climb down.

The bear climbed up to a height of 20 feet and refused to alight out of fear. The locals called the forest department and local police to scare away the animal into the forest.

The efforts are on to catch the mammal and send it back to its natural habitat.

You might also like
State

Odisha: 10 lakh worth prawn goes missing from truck

State

Largescale Erosion Of Sea Shore in Jagatsinghpur of Odisha

Business

Air India to get 30 new aircraft to boost domestic, international operations

State

Watch: Huge crocodile caught in fishing net in Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.