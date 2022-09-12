Bear Gets Stuck In Tree In Koraput Of Odisha

Jeypore: Bear gets stuck in a tree in Tikarigudda village of Borigumma, a town in the Koraput district of Odisha.

Thousands of locals gathered below the tree to catch a glimpse of the bear. The bear was stuck in the tree since last night i.e. since Sunday. The bear got scared of the crowd and did not climb down.

The bear climbed up to a height of 20 feet and refused to alight out of fear. The locals called the forest department and local police to scare away the animal into the forest.

The efforts are on to catch the mammal and send it back to its natural habitat.