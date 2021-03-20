Keonjhar: A bear has been caught by a special team of Anandapur Forest Department from Purunabandhagoda village in Keonjhar district of Odisha today.

According to reports, the bear was spotted by the locals in the village near Anandapur Wildlife Division on Friday afternoon.

On getting the information, the forest department officials arrived at the spot and tried to chase away the bear with the help of the locals. But the bear became more furious and attacked the vehicle of the local forester. Thereafter the bear dragged the vehicle into the jungle.

Later, the forest department officials sealed the Nandabar road in the village by setting fire to keep an eye on the bear and were on a patrolling round the village.