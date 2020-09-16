Aadhaar card has become the most important document for Indian citizens. It is required everywhere from purchasing a SIM to government and private sector. Whether you have to do your homework or banking work, Aadhaar card is required everywhere. In such a situation, if you know that the Aadhaar card you have is fake, then the problems increase. Therefore it is very important for you to know whether your Aadhaar number is fake or not. This is how you can identify genuine fake Aadhaar.

Let us tell you that it is very important to have a mobile number registered for online information related to Aadhaar. You can verify your email address and mobile number that has been declared at the time of registration or during the update of the new Aadhaar details. To avail Aadhaar online services, one should have a registered mobile number. If you have to file a complaint related to Aadhaar, then you have to call the toll free number 1947 for this.

Check Aadhaar card as real or fake

First of all, you go to the official website of Aadhaar https://resident.uidai.gov.in/aadhaarverification. Here you will have an Aadhar verification page open in front of you, then you will see a text box where you will have to enter your Aadhaar number. Enter your 12 digit Aadhaar number. Then enter the captcha that appears in the display. Now click on the Verify button. If your Aadhaar number is correct, a new page will open in which you will get a message in which your Aadhaar number will be given. With this, your full details will be below. At the same time, if the number is fake, then the registered Aadhaar number will be written.

(The Hindi version of this story was published by officenewz.com)