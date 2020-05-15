Paralakhemundi: The Block Development Officer (BDO) of Rayagada Block in Gajapati district reportedly violated the lockdown guidelines and avoided media query in this regard here yesterday.

According to reports, Rayagada BDO Lukas Pradhan had gone to the market in the office vehicle to buy a AC condenser along with his driver and an associate late evening yesterday.

While they were loading the AC condenser in the vehicle after purchasing it, some reporters arrived at the spot to inquiry about his presence at the site in the evening and for whom the AC condenser was meant for.

However, the BDO, neither maintained social distancing nor replied to the question of the media persons.

When repeatedly asked about the incident, the government official removing his mask from his face said that he would speak with the district collector over the phone. Later, he drove away from the spot.

The BDO’s vehicle was driven in such a way that some of the media persons narrowly escaped from getting hurt.

The incident has not gone down well among the locals who said that the district collection should give a probe order into the matter as the BDO used the government vehicle for his personal benefit. Besides, he did not follow the coronavirus lockdown rules like wearing mask and maintain social distancing.