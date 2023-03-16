Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

BDO slaps school committee president in Bhadrak of Odisha!

In Bhadrak district of Odisha, a Block Development Officer has allegedly slapped a school committee president. 

Bhadrak: In a shocking incident in Bhadrak district of Odisha, a Block Development Officer has allegedly slapped a school committee president.

According to reports, the BDO allegedly slapped the school committee president during the inspection of the institution.

The BDO was on the rounds to supervise whether all the instructions under the 5T initiative were being followed in the school or not.

The BDO was allegedly not satisfied with some of the arrangements in the school and in a fit of rage he slapped the school committee president.

Relating to this there was agitation at the spot, in order to placate the mob the police had to be called upon. However, the BDO is yet to comment on this matter.

